Starbucks Thanking Customers With 10 Days Of Free Drinks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you’re in the right store.

Starting today, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, with more than eight of those locations right here in North Texas. The Cheer Parties will be held everyday for the next 10 days, between 1-2 p.m. The locations will change daily and will be listed on a special Starbucks website and on Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a “cheer card” that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer. The cards will be available until January 2, while supplies last.

The event runs for 10 days but on On Christmas Day, December 25, only Cheer Card offers will be available at select locations.

