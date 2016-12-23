Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Yes! 3-Year-Old Boy’s Celebration Adoption Pix Go Viral

December 23, 2016 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, adoption event, forever home, likes, social media, Tweet, Twitter, Viral, Viral Picture

PHOENIX (AP) — A 3-year-old Arizona’s boy celebration of his adoption is a hit on social media.

Dezhianna “Dae” Brown’s Twitter post of photos of her adoptive brother Michael had over 55,000 retweets and nearly 140,000 likes by Friday morning.

The little boy is now a member of a family living in Phoenix’s Peoria suburb.

He gives a fist pump in one photo taken at court. Another has him posing with Brown and another adoptive sister.

(credit: Dezhianna Brown/Twitter)

(credit: Dezhianna Brown/Twitter)

Brown says Michael was “super-shy” when placed with family as a foster child in early 2015 but has since opened up and bonded with her family.

Brown told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that her mother, Tara Montgomery, adopted Michael on Tuesday.

Court spokesman Vincent Funari said he could not discuss a child dependency case.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

