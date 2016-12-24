Dallas Suspect Who Murdered Father Arrested In Oklahoma

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Dallas police, a suspect who allegedly murdered his father Saturday morning was arrested in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at the 2200 block of Nantucket Circle at about 10:04 a.m., and when they arrived at the location, they found 61-year-old Glen Williams deceased from what appeared to be homicidal violence.

The victim’s vehicle and other belongings were also missing.

After responding to a call at the state prison, McAlester police found 32-year-old Jeshur Robinson covered in blood and in possession of the victim’s vehicle and belongings.

Police say Robinson was also found with narcotics and was arrested for drug possession.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the capital murder and the suspect is being held on the warrant.

According to police, Robinson is Williams’ son.

