Driver Dies After Colliding With Dallas Fire Truck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a man died late Friday evening after colliding with a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck on Shady Trail.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday at the 10400 block of Shady Trail.
According to police, the fire truck that was occupied by four fire-rescue personnel, was on the northbound lanes of Shady Trail when the crew observed the driver of a 2006 Ford 500 veering towards them from the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Ford collided with the fire truck and DFR personnel immediately requested an ambulance.
The personnel performed CPR while waiting for the ambulance according to police.
The ambulance transported the driver to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities do not know why the driver collided with the fire truck, but the DFR personnel did say the driver’s blood sugar was extremely elevated.
