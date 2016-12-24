Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Make Final Dash For Gifts

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With hours to go before Christmas, last-minute shoppers hit the stores to mark the final checks on their lists.

The dash of shoppers at one Target turned into a trickle as time was winding down.

Shopper Charles Darden had one goal in Saturday… to make Christmas wishes come true as he plays Santa for his son, nieces and nephews.

“I think I got in and out in an hour,” said Darden.

For other shoppers, time wasn’t on their side before Christmas Eve as some did all of their holiday shopping Saturday.

“This is the first time we actually shopped for Christmas,” said Yolanda Martinez. “We’ve got three kids… we don’t have time throughout the day to go shopping!”

The night is far from over for Martinez as she still had more to do.

“I’m going to go home, relax, wrap presents when the kids go to bed,” said Martinez.

Shoppers like Darden enjoy that last-minute rush during the holidays.

“Get ready to do it again in about 364 days!” said Darden.

