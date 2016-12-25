Innovative Skull Surgery Helps Baby Celebrate First Christmas

(CBSNEWS.COM) – For one New York family, it’s a very special holiday as 7-month-old Vincent Bono celebrates his first Christmas.
His parents say it’s much more than a milestone — it’s a blessing.
“My pregnancy, I was worried everyday,” mom Nicole Bono recalls.
Baby Vincent was born with a type of craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect that causes a ridge on the forehead. For some children, surgery is necessary to allow the brain to grow and develop normally.
“If it’s not fixed in infancy, it becomes a deformity that really limits their ability,” Dr. Michael Egnor, professor of neurosurgery at Stony Brook Medicine, told CBS News.
Egnor and his team reconstructed Vincent’s skull with the help of 3D printing technology.