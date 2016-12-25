Pope Francis’ Christmas Message Wishes Peace For Troubled World

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VATICAN CITY (CBSNEWS/AP) – Pope Francis has wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and those who lost loved ones to terrorism that he says is sowing “fear and death” in many cities and countries.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica Sunday, Pope Francis cited those suffering through the Syrian war, especially during the “most awful battles” in Aleppo. He pressed the international community for a negotiated solution.

“Today this message goes out to the ends of the earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace,” he said, speaking in Italian, Reuters reported.

In his annual Christmas Day address, known as “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and the world” in Latin), the pope touched on troubled places around the globe and the especially tragic impact these conflict have on innocent children.

