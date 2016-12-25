Singer George Michael Dies At 53, Publicist Says

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS) – Singer George Michael has died at the age of 53 according to his publicist Sunday.
Michael’s manager told the Associated Press that the singer died of heart failure.
In a statement, Michael’s publicist says the Ex-Wham! singer passed away peacefully at his home.
His publicist confirmed the news to CBS News in a statement.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement read. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”
In 2011, the singer had a life-threatening bout of pneumonia. At the time, he thanked the staff at Vienna General Hospital for keeping him alive in the intensive care unit.
