2 Men Shot In Uptown After Night Of Drinking

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said some late Christmas drinking led to a fight and two men being shot in Uptown around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
It happened at a parking garage on Cedar Springs at Carlisle.
Police said both victims were taken to Parkland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking for a silver pickup truck that could be the suspect’s vehicle.
The names of the victims have not been released.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)