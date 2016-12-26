Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

2 Men Shot In Uptown After Night Of Drinking

December 26, 2016 6:07 AM
Filed Under: dallas police, Drinking, Shooting, Uptown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said some late Christmas drinking led to a fight and two men being shot in Uptown around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

It happened at a parking garage on Cedar Springs at Carlisle.

Police said both victims were taken to Parkland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a silver pickup truck that could be the suspect’s vehicle.

The names of the victims have not been released.

