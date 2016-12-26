App Of The Day: Hound Voice Search & Assistant

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
The app today is Hound Voice Search & Assistant.
There are a lot of assistants that are available for your smartphones.
There’s Siri, Google Home, even that Amazon Echo all help you with searches.
Hound can give you results when you want to search for something.
It can also help you with other parts of the phone, like sending text messages, or making phone calls It can also help you find places of interest and hotels when you’re out of town.
Hound also understands when you want to ask follow up questions.
Hound is a free app on Android.
