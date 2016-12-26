Busy Holiday Shopping Season Continues Day After Christmas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is over, but the return season is just getting started.

Out at NorthPark Center, shoppers say not every present hit the mark. Just ask shopper Abby Cuccia.

“I have a sweater. It’s really cute but it’s itchy, so I’m going to return it,” explains Cuccia.

The plan started brewing as soon as she unwrapped her family’s good intentions.

“There was a lot of ‘Oh… Thank you so much! I love it!’” laughed Cuccia. “I had to ask my mom if she had the gift receipts for everything. She said, ‘Does it not fit?’ I said, ‘No.’”

Abby plans to shop for something more her style. Today’s returns can’t compare to her weirdest Christmas gift.

“Last year I got a unicorn onesie,” recalls Cuccia. “I was questionable about it. It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever gotten.”

Over at Knox and McKinney, another mom planned to exchange unwanted gifts – another day.

“I’m worn out.” said Annie Harris. “I’m not going to the mall, not even with valet parking!”

NorthPark’s general manager says the number of shoppers today – about the same number they saw on Black Friday.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)