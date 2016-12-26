CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
Christmas Service Accidentally Prints Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ Lyrics

December 26, 2016 2:49 PM
(CBSNEWS) – Well, that’s one way to liven up a Christmas service.

A Christmas service pamphlet from a Sri Lankan church went viral after it mistakenly printed Tupac’s “Hail Mary” lyrics instead of the words to the 1,000-year-old prayer that includes passages from the Gospel of Luke.

Instead, Columbo churchgoers at Joy to the World 2016, one of Sri Lanka’s largest carol services, were surprised to see lines like, “Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin’ p***y” and “Killuminati, all through your body. The blows like a twelve-gauge shotty.”

To be fair, both the prayer and the Tupac song ask for the intercession of Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, in order to redeem sinners. Tupac’s version is far more explicit, though.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

