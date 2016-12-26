Events Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Tornado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland is set to pause to remember the people who died and the survivors impacted by the EF-4 tornado that struck on December 26, 2015.
The event happens at 11:00 a.m. Monday at John Paul Jones Park at 4099 Zion Road.
There will also be a candlelight vigil Monday night from 6:30 to 7:30 at Oasis Church at Lakeview at 5026 Locust Grove Road.
A total of 13 people died in Garland and Rowlett and rebuilding efforts continue one year later.
