Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Events Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Tornado

December 26, 2016 8:39 AM
Filed Under: candlelight vigil, December 26 tornado, Garland tornado, remembrance ceremony, Rowlett tornado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland is set to pause to remember the people who died and the survivors impacted by the EF-4 tornado that struck on December 26, 2015.

The event happens at 11:00 a.m. Monday at John Paul Jones Park at 4099 Zion Road.

There will also be a candlelight vigil Monday night from 6:30 to 7:30 at Oasis Church at Lakeview at 5026 Locust Grove Road.

A total of 13 people died in Garland and Rowlett and rebuilding efforts continue one year later.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia