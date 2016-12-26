Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Fight Leads To Deadly Shooting Overnight

December 26, 2016
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight led to a shooting that left one man dead at a South Dallas gas station around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

It happened at the SMG Foodmart (Valero) at 4707 South Central Expressway service road at Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man shot to death outside the store.

Police identified the victim as Onesimo Abrego, 44.

Onesimo Abrego was shot and killed outside a South Dallas gas station

Police are looking for suspects and checking surveillance video, but so far there is no description of a suspect or suspects.

