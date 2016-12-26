Fight Leads To Deadly Shooting Overnight

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight led to a shooting that left one man dead at a South Dallas gas station around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
It happened at the SMG Foodmart (Valero) at 4707 South Central Expressway service road at Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man shot to death outside the store.
Police identified the victim as Onesimo Abrego, 44.
Police are looking for suspects and checking surveillance video, but so far there is no description of a suspect or suspects.
