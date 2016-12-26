North Texan Continues To Heal After Losing Loved One In Tornado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – One year later and the pain remains very real from the moment a massive twister blew through Garland.

Survivors like Morris Carr are still dealing with the physical and emotional impact for the EF-4 tornado that touched down the day after Christmas.

“It’s been rough. I haven’t been able to work or do nothing,” said Carr.

He needs a cane, his left hand is curled and shakes and his body is still aching 365 days later.

“I think of it every day,” said Carr. “I can’t forget it.”

Carr was heading home from a funeral with a family member and his long-time girlfriend Sharva Sanders.

“I was driving down the highway and ran into the tornado and it was too late to try to turn around,” said Carr.

In the matter of a few moments, the couple came face-to-face with the twister on I-30 in Garland.

“The next thing you know the truck just went up in the air. Everything was just tossing around,” said Carr. “Picked us up and threw my girl out the window and hurt me and my cousin.”

Carr does not remember much after the initial impact other than waking up in the hospital and being told Sanders did not make it.

“She means everything to me. She was my kid’s mother and the love of my life,” said Carr. “I think of Sharva every day. Thinking of the one I love and lost.”

Carr said what keeps him up at night is wondering if it could have been different.

“I think why wasn’t it me that lost my life and then her live. I think of it all the time,” said Carr.

What keeps Carr going and battling through the pain are the ones who still surround him. Carr said he finds strength knowing he is not alone and that other families understand his sorrow.

“It’s hard for somebody come to you and tell you they know what’s going on and they don’t,” said Carr. “But I lost a loved one and I know it’s real hard.”

