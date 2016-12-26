Inmate Dies In Parker County Jail After Confrontation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – An inmate at the Parker County Jail died on Saturday, December 24 after a violent confrontation with guards.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said in a news release on Monday, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, after the inmate was moved to a different cell.

Fowler explained the inmate, Jesse Andrew DeBusk, 38, had become irate, using foul language and was physically violent with correctional officers.

When the officers attempted to calm DeBusk, he continued to refuse to listen to their verbal commands and continued to physically resist them, according to Sheriff Fowler.

Once in the cell, DeBusk again continued to resist officers.

Jail staff reported DeBusk soon began to comply and once he was calm, correctional officers were able to remove his restraints and left the cell, according to Fowler.

Moments later, correctional officers noticed DeBusk had become unresponsive. Correctional officers went back in the cell, began CPR and called for medical assistance, Fowler said.

Paramedics rushed DeBusk to Weatherford Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

DeBusk was booked into the jail on Dec. 23 for local warrants.

Due to the incident being a custodial death, Sheriff Fowler requested the case to be investigated by the Texas Rangers.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)