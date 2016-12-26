Man Shot, Killed While Driving

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One man died after a shooting and car crash in Northwest Dallas around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
It happened on Amherst Avenue near Harry Hines Boulevard.
Police said the victim was shot while driving and hit a parked pickup along the street.
The victim was rushed to Parkland Hospital, where he died.
Police identified the victim as Jose Cruz, 19.
Police have not released any details on a possible suspect or motive.
