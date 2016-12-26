Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Man Shot, Killed While Driving

UPDATED | December 26, 2016 9:00 AM December 26, 2016 5:34 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One man died after a shooting and car crash in Northwest Dallas around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

It happened on Amherst Avenue near Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police said the victim was shot while driving and hit a parked pickup along the street.

The victim was rushed to Parkland Hospital, where he died.

Police identified the victim as Jose Cruz, 19.

Jose Cruz, 19, was shot and killed while driving on 12/25/16.

Jose Cruz, 19

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect or motive.

