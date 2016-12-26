Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Vegan Lifestyle

December 26, 2016 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Food, diet, Vegan

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Veganism is not just a diet, it’s a lifestyle. Vegans do not use animal products and byproducts such as meat, eggs, dairy products, honey, leather, fur, silk, wool and soaps derived from animal products. In addition to living a life free of animal cruelty, there are many health benefits to eating vegan. Well-planned vegan diets can reduce the risk of some types of chronic diseases, including heart disease.

The Humane Society of the United States is the nation’s largest and most effective animal protection organization. Learn how they provide hands-on care and services to more than 100,000 animals each year.

The HSUS promotes eating with conscience and embracing the Three Rs — reducing the consumption of meat and other animal-based foods, refining the diet by avoiding products from the worst production systems (e.g. switching to cage-free eggs), and replacing meat and other animal-based foods in the diet with plant-based foods.

Carol J. Adams is a feminist-vegan advocate, activist and independent scholar, and the author of numerous books including “The Sexual Politics of Meat: A Feminist-Vegetarian Critical Theory.”

“It’s Never Too Late to Go Vegan” by Carol J. Adams is available now.

Cykochik is a vegan fashion brand recognized for creative, cruelty-free, eco-friendly and custom-made vegan handbags. These bags are handcrafted with love by skilled artisans in a Dallas studio since 2003.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia