Vegan Lifestyle

Veganism is not just a diet, it’s a lifestyle. Vegans do not use animal products and byproducts such as meat, eggs, dairy products, honey, leather, fur, silk, wool and soaps derived from animal products. In addition to living a life free of animal cruelty, there are many health benefits to eating vegan. Well-planned vegan diets can reduce the risk of some types of chronic diseases, including heart disease.

The Humane Society of the United States is the nation’s largest and most effective animal protection organization. Learn how they provide hands-on care and services to more than 100,000 animals each year.

The HSUS promotes eating with conscience and embracing the Three Rs — reducing the consumption of meat and other animal-based foods, refining the diet by avoiding products from the worst production systems (e.g. switching to cage-free eggs), and replacing meat and other animal-based foods in the diet with plant-based foods.

Carol J. Adams is a feminist-vegan advocate, activist and independent scholar, and the author of numerous books including “The Sexual Politics of Meat: A Feminist-Vegetarian Critical Theory.”

“It’s Never Too Late to Go Vegan” by Carol J. Adams is available now.

Cykochik is a vegan fashion brand recognized for creative, cruelty-free, eco-friendly and custom-made vegan handbags. These bags are handcrafted with love by skilled artisans in a Dallas studio since 2003.