Water Service Out In Most Of Mineral Wells

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large portion of the City of Mineral Wells is without water service according to police dispatch.
The water reportedly went out around 12:30 p.m.
Officials say a water main break at the intersection of southeast 4th Street and southeast 8th street is the cause of the water outage.
Crews are working to repair the pipe and hope to get it fixed by midnight.
CBS11 is working on getting more details.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)