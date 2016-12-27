2 Men In Shot Outside Fort Worth Laundromat

December 27, 2016 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Azle Avenue, Fort Worth Police, Laundromat, Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were rushed to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds after a shooting outside a laundromat at 2406 Azle Avenue in Fort Worth around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Fort Worth police said the victims, both 20 years old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

MedStar said a third person was treated at the scene and released.

Police said the victims identified the shooter and police are looking for that suspect.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia