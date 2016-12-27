2 Men In Shot Outside Fort Worth Laundromat

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were rushed to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds after a shooting outside a laundromat at 2406 Azle Avenue in Fort Worth around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Fort Worth police said the victims, both 20 years old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
MedStar said a third person was treated at the scene and released.
Police said the victims identified the shooter and police are looking for that suspect.
