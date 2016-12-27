Boil Water Notice Issued To Mineral Wells Residents

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW) – A large portion of the City of Mineral Wells is still without water service according to the city.
The water went out Monday after a water main break at the intersection of southeast 4th Street and southeast 8th street.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a Boil Water Notice for Mineral Wells residents:
Crews are working to repair the pipe and hope to get it fixed Tuesday, according to officials.
