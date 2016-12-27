CBS11[1]
Cowboys Fans Get Early Start In Effort To Buy Playoff Tickets

December 27, 2016 9:39 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Playoff Tickets

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Dallas Cowboys fans lined up hours before the final remaining NFL divisional playoff tickets hit the market on Wednesday morning.

Some started getting in line on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. hoping to score a seat for the first Cowboys playoff appearance in two years.

“No I’m not nuts man! People tell me I’m nuts, you’re crazy, you’re crazy Alvin. No I’m not. I’m ready!” said Alvin Avila, a Dallas resident.

Avila was one of the first in line and camped out overnight just like he did in 2014.

The Cowboys sold most of the playoff tickets to season ticket holders. What is left is hitting the market Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The tickets are available through Ticketmaster online, over the phone or in person outside AT&T Stadium.

“Online? That’s lazy. Get up and be right there,” said Avila.

Across the street from the stadium, Hank Wendorf at Ticket Source Inc. said folks have the best odds online.

“That’s a lot of virtual box offices so to speak. So all the tickets, they’re going to go really quickly,” said Wendorf.

Hank Wendorf at Ticket Source Inc. (Jeff Paul - CBS11)

He said the 2016 season is the highest he has ever seen Cowboys tickets selling for in his 25 years in the ticket industry.

“What’s happened this year more than any other year is people have waited. We’ll wait, we’ll wait and see if the prices come down,” said Wendorf.

He suspects most who want to see Dak, Zeke and the rest of the boys will have to buy through the secondary market.

“My advice would be, don’t wait,” said Wendorf. “If you find the tickets you want, but the tickets. Deal with a trusted source.”

