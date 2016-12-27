Dallas Denny’s Restaurant Robbed Late Monday

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man fired a gun into the air before holding up a Denny’s restaurant in Dallas Monday night.
According to authorities, a suspect walked into the restaurant on Central Expressway near Knox-Henderson around 11 p.m. and fired a single shot into the ceiling before taking money from the cash register.
Police have yet to release information on a description of the suspect, and there is currently no word on how much money was taken.
