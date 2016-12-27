First Respsonders Show Appreciation For Free Tickets To Bowl Game

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Excitement and appreciation radiated through the Cotton Bowl for military members as well as first responders.

First responders received complimentary tickets to The Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.

The game proved to be a nail biter, between the Army Black Knights and the North Texas Mean Green. Army won the rivalry rematch against UNT in overtime 38-31.

West Point Cadet, Connor Meyer, said that he could feel the enthusiasm for the game outside and inside of the stadium.

“Just seeing them be able to play here in my hometown, they’ve never played here before, especially at the Cotton Bowl, it’s really exciting,” said Meyer.

Patrol officer with Garland SWAT, Donnie Fernandez Jr., said that the tickets allowed first responder to spend time with family and friends.

“I’ve seen several of our officers and out here and several from other agencies, it’s been a great day,” said Fernandez Jr.

