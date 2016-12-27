Fort Worth Police Respond To Concerns Over Arrest Video On Social Media

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Fort Worth Police tell Twitter followers, “We saw what you saw. We heard what you heard… WE DO HEAR YOU,” in an open letter posted on the department’s Twitter account.

The department said it’s received calls and emails about concerns over the video of an arrest of a woman who called for help, that’s been viewed thousands of times.

Jacqueline Craig called Fort Worth police to report a neighbor who had allegedly grabbed and choked her seven-year-old son after the child supposedly littered in his yard on December 22.

In the video, the Craig explained to the officer what happened. At some point the officer asked the her why she didn’t teach her son not to litter. She responded by saying whether her child did or not, the man didn’t have the right to choke him.

In the video, after the officer asked her why not, the argument escalated.

The officer took the woman to the ground, handcuffed her and pointed what appears to be a taser at another woman, reported to be Craig’s 19-year old daughter, Brea Hymond. Both women were detained and released later in the afternoon.

The Police Department said it’s not yet prepared to share the results of the investigation into the officer, but when it is, the social media community will be the one of first to know.

