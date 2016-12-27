Celebrities React To Death Of Carrie Fisher

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – Celebrities are sending out their thoughts, condolences and memories following news of Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother” — Debbie Reynolds, on Facebook
“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally.” — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement