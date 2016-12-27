Taylor Swift Surprises 96-year-old WWII Vet For Christmas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW MADRID, MO (CBSDFW) – Global superstar Taylor Swift made Christmas extra special for one WWII veteran and his family.
Taylor and her parents stopped in Missouri on Monday to visit 96-year-old Cyrus Porter, a lifelong fan of hers.
Swift sang a rendition of ‘Shake It Off’ for roughly 60 members of Porter’s family and friends during the visit.
Photos and videos were captured by friends and family members.
According to KFVS, Porter said he has been to multiple concerts for the pop star.
“He was excited,” said Lynette Fowler, Porter’s daughter. “He was like dancing to the beat, what he thought was the beat of the music, and having a great time with it.”
“Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old,” said Porter. “I’m just enjoying everything.”
