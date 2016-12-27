Water Main Leak Leaves Much Of Mineral Wells Without Water

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE 5:55PM: The water main is fixed. It will be four to six hours before water is flowing again and then there will be a 48-hour boil water notice.

MINERAL WELLS (CBS11) – A leak in a 24-inch water main has left most of Mineral Wells without water.

Work crews expect to start restoring water in the lines sometime Tuesday night.

But the last 36 hours people have had to find ways of coping without water at the tap.

“We had to find friends outside the county county that does have running water and we sent the kids over to take showers and stuff,” said Mineral Wells resident Julie Duggan. “But it’s, uh, you take it for granted being able to go in and turn the faucet on because we’ve done it 1000 times and, no, nothing comes out!”

The pipe is under a bridge in a creek bed making it very difficult for workers to reach.

Once crews got to the line it was drained so welders could patch it.

The city has stockpiled bottled water to distribute and has asked for public patience while repairs are made.

“The people have been very patient, quite frankly,” said City Manager Lance Howerton. “You get a few that aren’t. And it is frustrating. There is no question about that.”

Without water, all the city’s restaurants have been forced to close. And city residents have now had 36 hours to figure out what they miss most when they don’t have running water.

“Not being able to wash dishes,” Duggan said. “Because we have a big family and so the dishes are stacking up. We did go get some bottled water. So that’s helped out a little bit.”

Once water is restored, city officials say the waterwoes won’t be quite over.

“And then we’ll also have a boil water notification that we already sent out,” Howerton said. “So probably for the next 48 hours we’ll be under a boil water order just for precautions sake and hopefully to prevent any illness from contamination and that sort of thing.”

The city is handing out bottled water at the Mineral Wells Center of Life near downtown.

