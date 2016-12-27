Water Outage Fixed In North Texas Town Famous For Water Wells

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A broken water main that cut off water for more than 24 hours for most areas of a North Texas city famous for its wells has been repaired.

Officials in Mineral Wells say once water begins flowing through taps, they’re urging residents of the city of nearly 17,000 about 45 miles west of Fort Worth to boil the water over the next two days before using it.

“A reality check for a lot of people. You don’t know when you are out of water. Necessity water and drinking water, and the plumbing is gone,” said Mineral Wells resident Charles Walker.

The break in a 24-inch pipe under a bridge in a creek bed made it difficult for repairs.

Officials have been providing residents with bottled water during the outage.

“Obviously everyone is frustrated but I think they have taken it in stride and they’ve really worked with us to get this back on track,” said Mineral Wells Mayor Lance Howerton.

Well water from the town became famous in the late 1800s and into the early 20th century for its medicinal qualities. Texas historical records show Mineral Wells had 400 mineral wells by 1920.

