Dallas Police Looking For Murder Suspect

December 28, 2016 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Dallas, dallas police, Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a woman while she was a passenger in a car.

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect at the City Inn Motel on South Ewing Avenue on December 5 around 3:00 a.m.

The video shows the victim, Tamaika White, speaking with the latin male suspect. The video then shows the two of them walking to a witness’ vehicle in the motel parking lot.

White can then be seen getting into the suspect’s vehicle, before getting out and entering the witness’ vehicle.

Police say the suspect followed the car as it sped off and shot and killed White in the 1300 block of South Marsalis.

Police say they are looking for an early model grey Toyota Matrix with factory wheels and a sunroof.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

