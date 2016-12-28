CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Deadly Crash In Ellis County Shuts Down I-45

UPDATED | December 28, 2016 4:15 PM December 28, 2016 4:07 PM
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) –  A deadly crash on I-45 in the Ellis County town of Garrett, resulted in the interstate shut down in both directions just north of Ennis Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes were back open around 4:15 p.m.

Two vehicles collided on the southbound side of the highway but at least one was propelled into the northbound lane where the fatality accident occurred, according to TxDOT.

Garrett is located north of Ennis between Ennis and Palmer.

