Family Seeking Answers In Son’s Christmas Night Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Nineteen-year-old Jose Cruz was scheduled to graduate in January.

His proud mother explained he was working part-time and had bought his own cap and gown with his earnings.

“He was a very responsible young man,” Melissa Flores said. “He was an extraordinary child, the gift that everybody would want.”

But on Christmas night, that gift was abruptly taken from her.

After spending the holiday with family, loved ones say the teen went out to visit a friend. He never made it home.

Less than an hour after heading out, his car crashed into a parked truck in the 2100 block of West Amherst Avenue. Dallas police responded to the scene and investigators soon realized the teen had been shot.

He died at a nearby hospital.

“I still don’t believe it. I still don’t believe it,” Flores said in tears. “I still think I’m going to hear him coming down the street or he’ll walk in through the door.”

The family said investigators believe Cruz was shot before getting into his vehicle. They say its likely he was trying to drive away to safety.

At a vigil Wednesday night, those closest to him released balloons in his honor. Many in the crowd, were unable to contain their emotions. The community that saw Cruz grow up is mourning.

His loved ones said they are stunned. They are struggling to understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“My son, he was always joyful. He was never fighting with nobody,” Jose Cruz, Sr., explained.

Now the family who won’t get to see their son walk across the stage to accept his high school diploma is begging for justice.

“Put yourself in a mother’s spot and know that we just want closure,” Flores said.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Homicide Detective White at 214-671-3690 or by email at jacob.white@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)