GoFundMe Effort To Protect Betty White From 2016

(CBSDFW.COM) – A South Carolina man, concerned for Betty White’s well-being after a slew of celebrity deaths in 2016, started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to “stand guard” over the 94-year-old actress.
Demetrios Hrysikos wrote, “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017.”
Hrysikos was asking for $2,000 and met his goal early Wednesday morning.
He said if White does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theatre company in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
