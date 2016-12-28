CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

GoFundMe Effort To Protect Betty White From 2016

December 28, 2016 3:13 PM
Filed Under: 2016, Betty White, GoFundMe

(CBSDFW.COM) – A South Carolina man, concerned for Betty White’s well-being after a slew of celebrity deaths in 2016, started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to “stand guard” over the 94-year-old actress.

Demetrios Hrysikos wrote, “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017.”

Hrysikos was asking for $2,000 and met his goal early Wednesday morning.

He said if White does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theatre company in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

