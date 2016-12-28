I-30 In Arlington Now Open After Crane Accident

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – An accident involving a construction crane shut down I-30 at Ballpark Way in Arlington for at least two hours Wednesday.

Authorities say the crane was working in the area at I-30 near the hotel located at 2420 E. Lamar Blvd. when the it fell forward and the boom caught some power lines and cables which caused the lines to fall across all lanes of the highway.

The crane operator has not been injured and the cause of the accident isn’t known at this time.

All westbound traffic is being diverted off at SH 360. All eastbound traffic is being rerouted at Cooper Street.

Oncor is at the scene so that the cables can safely be removed. There is currently no word on how long the highway will be shut down.

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest details.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)