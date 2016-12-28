I-30 In Arlington Reopens After Crane Falls On Power Lines

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Hundreds of drivers found themselves stuck on I-30 in Arlington for nearly two hours on Wednesday as two high voltage power lines fell onto the interstate blocking traffic in both directions.

A construction crane working on a new highway support beam on the north side of the interstate near Highway 360 toppled shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The crane took out two power lines as it fell.

The power lines then fell onto two car traveling along I-30.

The Arlington Fire Department said no one was injured. Even the operator of the toppled crane walked away unharmed.

The interstate was closed in both directions for nearly two hours as Oncor crews worked to repair and move the lines off I-30.

All lanes reopened around 1:40 p.m.

“What am I going to do get mad about it?” said driver Joe Endriukaitis who was stuck on the interstate with nowhere to exit. “It’s not going to do any good to get mad about it.”

It’s unclear what caused the crane to tip.

The Arlington Fire Department said the crane was being operated by Williams Brothers Construction, the company working as a contractor for TxDOT on the I-30/Highway 360 interchange project.

