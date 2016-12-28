CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Prosecutors: Man Pulled Gun, Threatened Family Over TV Show

December 28, 2016 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Corey Hodgdon, TV show, Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say an argument over which television show to watch prompted a Massachusetts man to threaten his family members with a gun on Christmas morning.

Corey Hodgdon was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Tuesday on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Hodgdon had gotten upset over what show the family was watching on television before he pulled a gun and issued threats during the incident on Sunday in Worcester.

Police say some family members locked themselves in a bathroom. They were able to escape the home when Hodgdon went into the basement. Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home and arrested Hodgdon.

Hodgdon’s attorney requested her client undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge granted.

It’s not known what TV show Hodgdon was upset about.

