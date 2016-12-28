CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

SMU Holds Off Memphis 58-54 Behind Ojeleye’s Double-Double

December 28, 2016 6:06 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Semi Ojeleye scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and SMU held off Memphis 58-54 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Trailing by three at halftime, Memphis rallied to a 41-40 lead on Markel Crawford’s 3-pointer, trailed, then led 45-44 after K.J. Lawson made two free throws. Shake Milton’s 3-pointer put SMU up 49-45 with 6:03 left, then Sterling Brown hit a 3 for a 54-48 SMU lead.

Memphis closed to 54-52 on Jeremiah Martin’s two free throws and a layup, but Brown iced it with two free throws for the Mustangs.

Brown scored 14 points with six assists and Milton added 10 for SMU (11-3), which held a 44-25 rebounding advantage but scored only four second-chance points off 15 offensive boards.

Martin scored 16 points and Dedric Lawson added 14 for Memphis (9-4).

SMU has won seven games in a row.

