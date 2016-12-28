Teen Pianist Gives Parents Surprise Gift For Christmas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CEDAR HILL (CBS11) – A Cedar Hill teenager played to his strengths to give his parents a holiday they won’t forget.

Elizabeth Scott said she knew her 14-year-old son, Roman, had a special talent as soon as he started playing the piano three years ago.

“I know it’s a gift from God because who else can play and just memorize all of these songs,’ said Elizabeth.

Roman Scott doesn’t use sheet music to play the piano and he can memorize a song in an hour.

“I can watch somebody play a song and memorize the keys that they play,’ said Roman.

Roman decided to use his talent to make a CD to dedicate to his mother at Christmas. He said it took him several months in the recording studio to put together the 22 songs.

“It’s the best gift ever,” said Elizabeth.

Roman wasn’t done. He decided to build a computer for his father.

“I’ve always wanted to build one,” said Roman, “It’s kind of like adult Legos.”

Elizabeth said she and her husband were touched by the gesture, but they are more impressed with their sons’ heart.

“Usually it’s the parents giving their children things,” said Elizabeth.

