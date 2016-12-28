TSA Discovers 80 Firearms In Carry-On Bags Around Nation Last Week

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – TSA discovered 80 firearms last week in carry-on bags around the nation during the Christmas travel week.

Of the 80 firearms discovered, 65 were loaded and 26 had a round chambered, according to a weekly TSA blog.

Among the items confiscated, four tubes of black powder (gun powder) were discovered in a checked bag at Sioux Falls (FSD).

TSA officials said they don’t know if grenades are inert until their explosives professionals take a closer look, and that takes time and slows down the line.

It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation.

The grenades pictured above were discovered in checked bags at New Bern (EWN) and Raleigh–Durham (RDU).

Two words were discovered in carry-on property at SAN (top photo) and ATL.

Clockwise from the top, the items in the photo below, were discovered at the following airports: SAT, MDW, BUR, OAJ, PVD, BIL, PHX, ABQ and DCA.

The TSA reminds travelers, they can fly with firearms in their checked baggage, but they must first be declared to the airline.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)