Two People Arrested After Ramming Dallas Police Cruiser With Stolen Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man and woman have been arrested after robbing a woman and ramming a stolen vehicle into a Dallas Police car.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of a woman who was being robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex on Henderson Avenue in Dallas.

An officer later spotted the stolen car in the area at another complex and turned his lights on. The suspects pulled out quickly – side-swiped the car next to them – and then rammed the officer’s car.

A short chase ensued and the suspects jumped out of the car near Cristler Avenue at Grand Avenue. Officers were able to then apprehend them.

The officer whose squad car was rammed was not hurt.

The man and woman could face charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated robbery and carjacking.

There is no information on the suspects at this time.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)