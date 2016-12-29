1 Dead In Dallas House Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in a house fire in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Thursday, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.
A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said firefighters knocked the flames down in a matter of minutes, but found the body of a deceased man inside afterwards.
There was no one else in the house at the time of the fire.
Investigators have not identified the victim or reported any details on what might have caused the fire.
