Cowboys Are “All Hands On Deck,” But Short On Hands

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says when it comes to Sunday’s relatively meaningless regular-season finale at Philadelphia, it’s “all hands on deck.” But at the moment, the Cowboys are short on hands.

Along the offensive line, Tyron Smith (knee, back) and Ronald Leary (back) are not practicing today; Smith is not expected to play on Sunday and Dallas might need to find an extra body here.

Along the defensive line, DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Cedric Thornton (ankle) and Terrell McClain (ankle) are not practicing, and Tyrone Crawford (shoulder) was present but will probably be limited and may not play Sunday.

Additionally, cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (groin) and Anthony Brown (concussion) are not ready; Brown will likely play in Philly but Claiborne will probably wait until the playoffs.

Linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) and receiver Terrance Williams (personal) are not working and linebacker Sean Lee might be getting some rest this week, too.

At QB? A logical guess is that Dak Prescott starts but is eventually relieved in the game by Mark Sanchez, with Tony Romo remaining the “Rainy-Day Plan” (for when he might be needed for something meaningful). Dallas, as much as it’d like to vault to 14-2, may handle Prescott and fellow rookie star Ezekiel Elliott similarly, with some reps early in the game but others finishing up.