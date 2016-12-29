CBS11[1]
Coyote Caught Stealing Shoes On Home Surveillance

December 29, 2016 4:21 PM By Brittany Jeffers
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A shoe thief was caught on a home surveillance camera and the the “suspect” surprised everyone.

Anitha Srinivas of Frisco, said that surveillance video showed a coyote run up onto her front door step, steal a shoe and then run off with it.

“We never expected that to be caught on camera,” said Srinivas.  “We looked at the footage multiple times to reassure ourselves what was going on.”

Marcus Stephens with 911 Wildlife said he can’t explain the behavior, but coyote sightings aren’t uncommon.

“They are wild animals and he wanted a shoe I guess,” said Stephens. “But there are more coyotes in neighborhoods than there is in the country because there is food here and shelter.”

Stephens said many wild animals have been conditioned to not be afraid of humans. He said people’s response should be enough to scare them off.

“If you start screaming and yelling at them and being aggressive then they will go back into hiding and you wont see them,” said Stephens.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

