Dallas Cowboys Team Headlines: Cowboys Making Decisions For Season Finale

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Cowboys Team Headlines: Cowboys Making Decisions For Season Finale

December 29, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, Team Headlines, Tony Romo, Tyron Smith

By Shawn Lealos

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East, a first-round bye, and home field advantage in the playoffs two weeks ago. Despite the fact that there was nothing left to play for in their second-to-last-game of the season, Dallas started Dak Prescott and played him the entire game against the Detroit Lions. And while Ezekiel Elliott saw less field time than usual, Dallas’ coaching staff still gave him touches through the game. Now, the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to end the regular season against the Eagles, and they have tough decisions to make.

Dak Prescott Will Start, Tony Romo Probably Won’t Play at All

The first question is at quarterback, where it looks like Dak Prescott will start for the Dallas Cowboys when they travel to Philadelphia. However, Dallas may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to how much Prescott plays. Team owner Jerry Jones told ESPN that Prescott needs as much work as possible heading into the playoffs, but Dallas wants to avoid injury risks.

Now, Dallas has a backup in Tony Romo who is better than most starting quarterbacks in the NFL. While he has not played since the preseason, he is healthy and can play at a very high level. Despite this, Jerry Jones hinted that Romo won’t play against the Eagles, even if they pull Prescott to protect him from injury. That means Mark Sanchez may be reactivated as the backup this week.

Tyron Smith Injury Update

The biggest reason to protect Prescott in this season finale—and a good reason not to start Tony Romo—is because Pro Bowl tackle Tryon Smith is hurt again. Smith has battled injuries all season and was hurt again against the Lions. He aggravated his MCL sprain, but it won’t keep him out of the playoffs.

Despite that, the Cowboys will want to limit any chance of further complications by holding him out against the Eagles. That opens up the blind spot for the Dallas quarterback, and one bad hit could change the Cowboys’ destiny in 2016.

Ezekiel Elliott To Get Lighter Load

Ezekiel Elliott averaged 22 carries through the first 14 games of the season. Against Detroit on Monday night, he ran the ball only 12 times. Despite the lower output, he still ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Elliott is only 177 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record, but he probably won’t break the record. Dallas wants to keep Elliott healthy and will likely look to Darren McFadden again against Philadelphia.

McFadden had more carries than Elliott against the Lions, with 49 yards on 14 carries. Alfred Morris, who didn’t have a single rush in the Lions game, may play more against the Eagles as well, as Dallas tries to head into the NFL playoffs healthy when they face their first opponent in the second round. At least in the running game, the Dallas Cowboys are stocked with three extremely talented runners to carry that load.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia