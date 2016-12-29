Eight-Year-Old Attacked By Dog At Dallas Apartment Complex

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An eight-year-old child playing in the parking lot of an apartment complex was attacked by what witnesses described as a pit bull.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28 at 3637 Trinity Mills Road.

Witnesses said the dog broke free from its owner while being walked.

The dog bit the child on the right side of his face causing a cut that required stitches to repair, according to Dallas Police.

Investigators have yet to locate dog and its owner.

The owner of the dog is described as a 20-30 year old white or Hispanic man. The dog is described as a black and white pit bull with a blue collar and leash.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Dallas Police Youth Operations Unit at (214) 671-4268.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)