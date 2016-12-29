Murder Warrant Issued For Ex-Boyfriend Of Murdered Dallas Mother

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant for Faustino Valdez, the ex-boyfriend of Marisol Espinoza who went missing one year ago today and who’s body was found in March 2016.

Espinosa is the 34-year-old Dallas mother who was last seen before she was to be leaving to go work at a hair salon in NorthPark Center.

She never made it there.

Valdez was the last person to have reported seeing her.

Valdez initially participated in searches for Espinosa, but then stopped.

His whereabouts became unknown in early January.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect, they should immediately call 911 or Homicide Detective C. Shelton, at 214-283-4900.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

