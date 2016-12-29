Top 10 Searched Zips For Home Sales Are In Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas real estate is booming, but certain zip codes are drawing more eyes than others.

The website, Realtor.com, discovered the top ten most searched zip codes of 2016 were all in Texas.

“We’re very picky. We know what we want,” said Asheley Jackson.

Jackson’s family is searching for a home in Carrollton, where she grew up.

Its zip code, 75006, was the fifth most popular on Realtor.com’s list.

“The houses are a really decent price over there, and it still has really good schools,” says Jackson.

Zip codes in Hurst (76054), Bedford (76022), Plano (75023), Far North Dallas (75234), and Arlington (76014 ) also made the top ten.

“We have so much employment moving in, and, you know, people follow good jobs,” said realtor Jennifer Robertson.

She says the suburbs draw more interest from families looking for good schools, newer homes, and a sense of community.

“They’re moving for a job, but they’re looking for a life,” she said.

Despite rising home prices, popular zip codes still offer affordable prices.

“A lot of people are looking in that more $250, $350, $400,000-dollar price range, so that always drives what they’re searching,” Robertson said.

But, with so many people looking to buy, it may take a little patience to find your future home.

