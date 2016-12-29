The Foote Files: Two Popular Dance Songs On College Campuses… From The 60’s!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We sure have had a lot of sad news the past few days with the passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Next month we will salute those who have left us during 2016… but this week, let’s return to a happier moment in time!

During the 1960’s, two songs were very popular on Top 40 Radio and college campuses: “Money (That’s What I Want)” and “C’mon And Swim.”

Money was written and produced by Berry Gordy and Janie Bradford, recorded initially by Barrett Strong in 1959 and reached #23 on the Billboard charts in 1960. It was released on the Tamla label (right before the birth of Motown Records). The song was distributed by Anna Records, whose principal owners (Anna and Gwen) were Berry Gordy’s sisters. In 1963, The Beatles recorded this song. This is an excellent version with John Lennon on lead vocals. In 1964, Portland Oregon-based band The Kingsmen recorded it and hit #16 on Billboard with a more gritty sound. Other groups who recorded it include The Rolling Stones, Jr. Walker & The All Stars, and many British blues & beat bands. In 1979, a British band called The Flying Lizards recorded the song and became a hit, peaking at #5 on UK chart. A version that sounds like early punk rock.

C’mon And Swim was written and produced by Sylvester Stewart (later known as Sly Stone of Sly & The Family Stone) for the Autumn Record label (it is actually labeled as “Autumn 2” on the 45 RPM version). Freeman was a San Francisco based R&B singer who performed at a topless bar there. His first hit was in 1958 with, “Do You Want To Dance” hitting #5 on Billboard but It would be another six years before he had another Top 10 hit. C’mon And Swim did just that, also hitting #5 in 1964. But that would be the last time Freeman charted on the Top 40 charts.

