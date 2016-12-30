Dallas Woman Becomes Victim Of Lottery Scam

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are warning the community about a lottery scam that recently worked to steal cash from an elderly woman. Authorities want North Texas citizens of all ages to be aware of the scam, as it could turn anyone into a victim.

Earlier this month, an 85-year-old woman in Dallas received a letter in the mail saying that she had won a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes with a $600,000 prize. She was then instructed to call an agent for details about claiming the money that she supposedly won in the contest.

The woman was told to send in $6,000 cash in order to pay taxes on her winnings. She complied, sending the money through FedEx and getting a check back in the mail. However, when she attempted to cash that check, the victim was told that it was a fraud.

Anyone with information about this scam is urged to contact police at 214-671-3544.

While detectives work on solving the case, authorities want to remind people that they should never give money to people who they do not know. If you too receive a piece of mail that asks for a large sum of money, do not engage that suspect and contact the police instead.