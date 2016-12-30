Man Charged After Evading Deputy & Allegedly Firing Shots

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 51-year-old man who took off after a deputy tried to pull him over has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes in Hunt County.

Roberto Omar Vera Jr. was arrested after a chase that started just before midnight on Wednesday, December 28 and ended around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, December 29.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 276 west of Quinlan when Vera, Jr. kept going.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Vera, Jr. fired several gun shots from his vehicle before he stopped at SH 276 and FM 549 in Rockwall County.

No one was hurt.

On Friday, December 30, 2016 Roberto Omar Vera Jr. was arraigned on the following listed charges:

1.) Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, bail set at $10,000;

2.) Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, bail set at $20,000;

3.) Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, bail set at $100,000;

4.) Unlawfully Possessing a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 in the amount < 1 gram, bail set at $5,000. and

5.) Unlawfully Possessing Marihuana in the amount < 2 oz., bail set at $2,500.

